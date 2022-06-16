CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man from Minnesota has been killed after being hit by a vehicle along I-40.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 15, emergency crews were called to an accident along eastbound I-40, just east of Morgan Road.

Investigators say a 2006 Chevy Avalanche and a 2000 Chevy Suburban were traveling eastbound on I-40 when 57-year-old Russell Pickett walked into traffic.

According to the trooper’s report, Pickett ran into the side of the Avalanche, which caused him to fall to the ground.

At that point, he was hit by the Suburban.

Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene.