OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Occupants in an RV parked next to a metal structure received minor injuries in an Oklahoma City housefire Sunday morning, said the Oklahoma City fire department.

The victims were treated for burn blisters on scene and were not transported anywhere, said OKCFD.

Both Oklahoma City and Moore fire departments responded to the housefire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. KFOR will provide updates as we find out more.