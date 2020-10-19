Minor traffic violation leads to drug arrests

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Luther say two people were taken into custody following a traffic stop.
Officials with the Luther Police Department say it all started when officers noticed a minor traffic violation by a vehicle out of Texas.
After pulling the car over, investigators reportedly discovered drugs, paraphernalia and a weapon inside the vehicle.
Two people were arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm underage, possession of CDS without a tax stamp.
LATEST STORIES:
- Officials: False text message could confuse Oklahoma voters ahead of election
- Car crashes into urgent care building in Missouri, killing employee
- Black officers break from police unions over Trump endorsements
- The new fastest car in the world goes 316 mph — and you can actually buy one
- Bones found in Ohio barn believed to be those of schoolteacher who died in 1881