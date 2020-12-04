MIO: Holiday breakfast tater tot bake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The tater tot bake is different from a basic breakfast casserole. For one, tater tots instead of shredded hashbrowns give a great texture and flavor.

The casserole is also full of flavor from Bar-S bacon, Greer’s Ranch House spicy sausage, Lovera’s cheese and J-M mushrooms. We love this breakfast bake served with Ace in the Bowl salsa. Overnight breakfast bakes are perfect when you have company or want to spend time with family. And this one is packed with flavor.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter, softened

2 cups grated (8 ounce) Lovera’s Hand-formed Smoked Caciocavera Cheese

1 pound spicy Greer’s Ranch House breakfast sausage

1 package J-M Cremini Mushrooms, sliced thin

1 green bell pepper, very finely diced

3/4 cup Hiland half-and-half

1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning

1 jar Ace in the Bowl Salsa

1 (16 ounce) bag frozen tater tots

5 slices Bar-S Thick Sliced Bacon

1 medium onion, very finely diced

1 red bell pepper, very finely diced

3/4 cup Hiland milk

4 large eggs

5 sprigs Scissortail Farms thyme, stems removed

Generously butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Make an even layer of tater tots in the pan. Sprinkle half the cheese over the tots. Cook and crumble the bacon, and set aside.

Brown the sausage and onions in a sauté pan, stirring for even cooking. Add the mushrooms and peppers, sautéing until tender. Cool, then sprinkle over the tater tots.

In a large bowl, mix the milk, half-and-half, eggs, Daddy Hinkle’s and thyme. Pour over the tots and sausage mixture, then top with the rest of the cheese and crumbled bacon. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake, covered, for about 30 minutes. Remove the foil, and continue to bake for another 15 to 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with Ace in the Bowl Salsa.

For more recipes, visit the MIO Coalition’s website.

