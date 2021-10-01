MIO: Sheet pan pasta with spinach, tomato, and bacon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An easy homemade alfredo sauce combines with spinach, tomato, bacon and pasta in this family-favorite sheet pan supper. Baking the pasta on the sheet pan gives a slight crispness to the pasta – a delicious contrast with the melted cheese and creamy sauce.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Quick Alfredo Sauce:

2 tablespoons Braum’s Butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 ½ tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

2 cups Braum’s Heavy Whipping Cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Sheet Pan Ingredients:

6 slices Bar-S Bacon

1 (12-ounce) package Della Terra Fusilli Pasta

4 ounces Scissortail Farms Baby Spinach, roughly chopped

1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera cheese

Scissortail Farms Parsley, for garnish

Directions:

1. To make the Quick Alfredo Sauce, add the butter to a large saute pan, melting over medium heat. Saute garlic just until fragrant. Add flour, stirring 1-2 minutes until slightly brown. Add the cream, bring to a simmer and then simmer over low heat for 2 minutes. Whisk in the salt, pepper, lemon zest and mustard, whisking for 1 minute. Remove from heat, and whisk in the parmesan cheese until melted. Set aside.

2. Cook bacon until crisp. Crumble, then set aside.

3. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, then pour pasta back into pot. Add Quick Alfredo Sauce, stirring to combine and coat pasta. Fold in bacon.

4. Spread mixture on a large rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with spinach, tomatoes and Lovera’s cheese. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley.