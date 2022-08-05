OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is hot outside so you may find yourself reaching for a refreshing treat.

Watermelon and Spinach Salad:

Ingredients:

1 Triple S Watermelon, partly cut into cubes to equal 3 cups and remaining watermelon sliced for serving

2 cups Scissortail Farms Baby Spinach

2 cups Scissortail Farms Arugula

1/2 cup red onion, chopped

1/3 cup Scissortail Farms Mint, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey

1.2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

In a large bowl, combine cubed watermelon, spinach, arugula, onion, mint, and feta. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey, and salt.

Combine watermelon mixture with dressing. Serve on top of watermelon slices. Drizzle with additional balsamic vinegar.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Ingredients:

1 medium Triple S Farms seedless watermelon

1 tablespoon lime juice

2-3 tablespoons Cheatwoods Honey

Ice cubes

Cut watermelon in half and remove the meat from the center. Cut into 2-inch pieces.

In a blender, combine half of the watermelon and 1 cup cold water, and blend until smooth. Pour through a strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat with remaining watermelon and 1 cup cold water. You should have about 8-12 cups juice. Stir in lime juice and honey, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve well chilled over ice.