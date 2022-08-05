OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is hot outside so you may find yourself reaching for a refreshing treat.
Ingredients:
- 1 Triple S Watermelon, partly cut into cubes to equal 3 cups and remaining watermelon sliced for serving
- 2 cups Scissortail Farms Baby Spinach
- 2 cups Scissortail Farms Arugula
- 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
- 1/3 cup Scissortail Farms Mint, chopped
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon Roark Acres Honey
- 1.2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
In a large bowl, combine cubed watermelon, spinach, arugula, onion, mint, and feta. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey, and salt.
Combine watermelon mixture with dressing. Serve on top of watermelon slices. Drizzle with additional balsamic vinegar.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium Triple S Farms seedless watermelon
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2-3 tablespoons Cheatwoods Honey
- Ice cubes
Cut watermelon in half and remove the meat from the center. Cut into 2-inch pieces.
In a blender, combine half of the watermelon and 1 cup cold water, and blend until smooth. Pour through a strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat with remaining watermelon and 1 cup cold water. You should have about 8-12 cups juice. Stir in lime juice and honey, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve well chilled over ice.