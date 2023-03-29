JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma rescue organization is saying goodbye to a horse with a fighting spirit who stole the hearts of many across the state.

In 2015, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officers were called to pick up a dead horse at a property. When animal control officers arrived on the scene, they were shocked by what they found.

Volunteers say the horse was alive and was completely tangled in a fence, pinning him to the ground. They realized that his face had been severely attacked by dogs.

His ears were bitten off and he was suffering from multiple injuries and wounds across his body.

“He was tangled up in fencing and trapped on the ground and had been for at least two days,” Natalee Cross, with Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, told KFOR in 2015.

Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue took over his care and named him Rudy.

“Rudy really is an inspiration, I think not only to myself but to many people. He’s a fighter, he’s not giving up, he wants to be here,” said Cross.

Sadly, Rudy’s fight suddenly came to an end this week.

On Wednesday, Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue posted that Rudy unexpectedly passed away.

“He wasn’t sick, he was very healthy, he didn’t colic, he simply laid down for a nap, and never woke up,” the rescue posted on Facebook.

The rescue has chronicled his fight since taking over his care in 2015.

“My heart is shattered and I can’t believe that I’m having to make this post. Very suddenly and unexpectedly, we lost our Amazing Rudy yesterday! Rudy was beyond special. Rudy had a will like no other. He was so strong and fought an amazing battle to live, 8 years ago! He taught us to live and love our lives to fullest. He loved life! But sometimes I think he truly loved his life more after his injury,” the rescue posted.