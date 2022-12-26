EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The popular Miranda Christmas Light Show held its final production in Edmond Sunday night. The family has been putting on the big extravaganza for seven years now with around 250,000 lights on display.

They are also taking this opportunity to give back.

Sunday night, hundreds of people were in their cars and on the sidewalk to watch the free 10-minute holiday light show.

The family told KFOR they have seen thousands of people roll through the neighborhood this holiday season.

Through this holiday fun they’ve so far been able to raise around $2,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

“It’s something we like to do because everybody needs to eat. So it’s a way for us to give back… It’s one of those few places that they let children volunteer at. So, our kids actually got to volunteer there at the food bank in person and they enjoyed it. We saw all the great things that they do, how much they can make a little bit of food stretch, and what they do for the community,” said Elisabeth Miranda, Miranda Christmas Light Show.

This not only is this an opportunity for the family to give back, but also an opportunity for students to get volunteer hours.

“My parents also made it a way to get some of the people from my school to just get some volunteer hours and they get to help control the traffic and get hours for National Honor Society, which is really cool, and I really enjoy doing it as well,” said Mianda’s daughter.

Those volunteers are a big help to keep traffic moving.

In past years, the display ran every night in December, but neighbors started to complain.

“It is something that we had to do to kind of compromise, to make it a balance for our neighbors so that they could still enjoy the holidays, too… But we’re really trying. I mean, we want to keep the show going every year and traffic, that’s what ends it. So, we’re trying to make the balance so we can continue the tradition for the next few years,” said Miranda.

The Miranda family puts on the display all by themselves and spends months on installation and programming.

“It’s really happy to be able to contribute our part to the holiday season and, you know, bring the joy of Christmas to everybody. That’s really the best bar to see. And everybody come out and the children laughing and clapping like it just it makes it all worthwhile,” said Mark Miranda, Miranda Christmas Light Show.

If you were unable to make it out this year, there is still time to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma if you’d like to give back this holiday season. You can visit this website to donate.