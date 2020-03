OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department put out an alert for a missing 10-year-old boy Friday, but the boy has since been found.

Justin Nash was reported missing Friday. He left his home in the area of Northwest 16th and Gleason on his red scooter at about 4:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City police contacted News 4 shortly before noon Saturday to report that the child has been found and is safe.

The officer said that the child was found at a friend’s home.