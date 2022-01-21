Missing 13-year-old Oklahoma City girl found safe

Keionne Jackson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 13-year-old Oklahoma City girl who has been missing for two weeks was located and is safe.

Keionne Jackson

Oklahoma City police said on Friday that 13-year-old Keionne Janae Jackson was “safely located.”

Jackson was last seen on Jan. 6.

KFOR spoke with Jackson’s older sister, Jasmine Jackson, whom she lives with, on Wednesday.

Jasmine Jackson told KFOR that she dropped Keionne off at Taft Middle School on Jan. 6, but she didn’t return home on the school bus later that day.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR Keionne Jackson contacted her family prior to returning home.

The official said she ran away from home and returned voluntarily.

