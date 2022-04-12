MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A three-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday night was found drowned in Lake Eufaula.

The child went missing from a residence in the Emerald Bay area at Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A video showed the three year old running toward a dock at the lake.

“He attempted to go around a locked dock gate, fell into the water and never resurfaced,” OHP officials said.

His body was found by radar at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in seven feet of water, 42 feet south of the shore. The OHP Dive Team went into the water and recovered the body.

No further details were provided.