TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tecumseh man who went missing earlier this week has been found dead.

Tecumseh Police Department officials announced Thursday evening that 60-year-old Darrell Lamb was found deceased.

Lamb was last seen near the intersection of Prairie View Road and Bob Crouch Road at around 1 a.m. Monday, May 24.

Emergency crews searched creeks, ponds, woods and pastures and used dogs and drones during the search.

No information was released on the cause of Lamb’s death.