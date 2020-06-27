Missing 77-year-old Comanche County woman found

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Comanche County woman who was reported missing Saturday is now found.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Berry Fietz shortly before 3 p.m.

Fietz has since been found, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

