Missing 77-year-old Comanche County woman found

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Comanche County woman who was reported missing Saturday is now found.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Berry Fietz shortly before 3 p.m.
Fietz has since been found, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.
