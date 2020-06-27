Missing 77-year-old Comanche County woman found

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The standoff that lasted several hours in an Oklahoma City neighborhood on Friday ended with the barricaded suspect arrested, one person found dead and an officer injured.

A suspect who Oklahoma police identified as 64-year-old Robert Churillo is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in the 3500 block of NW 11th Street for several hours and firing a gun at Oklahoma City police officers, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.