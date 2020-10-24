Missing 79-year-old Major County man rescued by law enforcement officers and emergency responders

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 79-year-old Major County man who was reported missing on Friday was rescued Saturday by the combined efforts of various law enforcement officers and other emergency responders.

John Alvin Edwards was found and rescued in an area with rugged terrain northwest of Fairview, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He has last been seen on 243096 East Country Road 48 in Major County on Friday at 9 a.m. He was on his way from his home to Fairview to get fuel.

A Silver Alert was issued, advising agencies and community members across Oklahoma that Edwards was missing.

Highway Patrol officials said on social media that after Edwards was found, state troopers, Major County deputies and other medical personnel worked together to get him loaded into a medical helicopter.

“Luckily, no one helping in the search was injured and the man received much needed medical attention. Great job to all of the people involved!” OHP officials said.

Major County Sheriff’s Office officials lauded the teamwork in rescuing Edwards.

“The teamwork that persisted from yesterday, throughout the night and into this morning is a perfect example of what makes this community so special and without it would made efforts to locate Mr. Edwards impossible in the terrain he was in,” Major County officials said.

