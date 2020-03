TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An 81-year-old Tuttle man who went missing Saturday morning has been found.

An official with the Tuttle Police Department said that 81-year-old George Ellis was found in Muskogee County.

He had last been seen at his residence at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Tuttle Police Department.

Ellis suffers from bipolar disorder and did not have his medication when he went missing.

The official said Ellis is now safe and unharmed.