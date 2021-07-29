Missing Anadarko mom’s son desperately begging for volunteers to help find her

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been missing for more than a week. Her family is now planning an all-out search, and they need your help.

“I never thought I’d be standing here talking to several news anchors or several different stations asking people, random people to help me find my mom,” said Dylan Sherrill.

Dawn Sherrill

His mother, Dawn Sherrill, disappeared from her Anadrako home last Wednesday night. Her son told KFOR she left in her boyfriend’s red Ford F-150 pickup truck and hasn’t been seen since. He’s worried because she recently had an emergency brain surgery.

“I have a picture of her just within the hour before she disappeared. She looked pleased, and they had just gone off for a ride and come back to the house,” said Dylan.

With no signs of Dawn or the truck, Dylan is hoping for help.

“I need farmers that have land to get out and clear their properties,” said Dylan.

Caddo County authorities need help finding Dawn Sherrill.

This Saturday, volunteers are needed to not only look around farm fields but back roads, creeks and abandoned homes. Sherrill’s family is teaming up with the Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue to organize the efforts.

“The more people we have, the more ground we can cover,” said Brian Smith. “The range on her truck is about 400 miles, which encompasses pretty much all of Oklahoma.”

Smith told KFOR if the search comes up empty this Saturday, they will regroup and come back in a different direction.

Caddo County authorities are on the same mission to find the missing mom.

“I’ve even talked to the post office, FedEx, the ones that deliver in this area,” said Caddo County Undersheriff Delbert Stallings. “Hey, if you have seen this vehicle or this lady, please contact us immediately.”

Sherrill’s son says he won’t stop until he finds her.

“She is my whole world. I don’t know how I can do this without her,” said Dylan. “I just really need determination in everybody to be the focus and to be ready to look on Saturday.”

If you would like to help search for Dawn, you can meet at the First Baptist Church in Anadarko at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

For those who want to help but cannot join the search, go to www.PayPal.me/oksarc to donate to the Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue.