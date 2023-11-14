NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman in Norman has been waiting nearly two months for her boxes to arrive from a moving company. When they got here, they were severely damaged or missing.

Patricia Phay said she was told the boxes would get here September 25.

She’s been waiting weeks for any contact from the company and told News 4 she was saddened to see multiple items get here completely broken including an old grandfather’s clock that’s been in the family for decades.

“I had a clock that was belonged to my daughters, grandpa, but we’ve had it since 1933. Then I had a friend that made me a Santa Claus stained glass, and she passed away,” said Patricia Phay who has missing and damaged boxes from a moving company.

Last week, boxes finally were delivered nearly two months later. These are photos of how they came.

Phay said during the waiting period, she was sleeping on the floor until her beds came and she didn’t have any blankets so she used a big fuzzy coat to keep warm with.

“They kept telling me that the that the truck broke down and I have to wait and that the truck broke down again and I have to wait. Then they told me my stuff was in storage,” said Phay.

When they did get here, she was missing boxes and got someone else’s too.

“I still have five boxes that I did not even receive. Then I got two other boxes that don’t even belong to me that are damaged also,” said Phay.

News 4 reached out to the moving company, Absolute Relocation Services, and were told they would put in a request for the claims department.

Though, answers were given when Phay made a call again Monday afternoon.

“I’m going to check with the warehouse manager to see if he has the items in his warehouse but that doesn’t take a day. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to give me, a couple days to work on that,” said a woman on the phone from Absolute Relocation Company.

We will follow up in a few days to see what they find.