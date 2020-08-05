Missing child found after hour-long search

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an emotional reunion for a mother and her 5-year-old son after the child disappeared for nearly an hour on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, police officers responded to the report of a missing child near S.W. 10th and Czech Hall Rd.

Investigators say they spent close to an hour searching for the child before he was found.

He was reunited with his family and returned home safely.

