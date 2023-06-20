OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since May 27 says she has been found deceased.

Melissa Patton was last seen near the Starbucks at North Rockwell Avenue and NW Expressway.

The family told KFOR she was out looking for jobs when she went missing.

“[She had] no I.D., no phone, no car, no money. She has nothing [but]the clothes on her back,” said her daughter, Amanda Hilton.

At the time, the family described Melissa as a 5’3″ woman weighing about 125 pounds with a small tattoo on her left wrist.

That tattoo was posted on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page June 20 in order to identify a woman found dead May 31 inside an apartment in the 8500-hundred block of Candlewood Drive.

Melissa Patton wrist tattoo. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Friends of the family recognized it and informed the family of the unfortunate end to their search.

There is currently no word on how she died.