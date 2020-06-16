Missing Oklahoma City surgeon found dead in Texas pond

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX – Officials are investigating after an Oklahoma City surgeon was found dead in a Texas pond earlier this week.

On Monday, the body of Dr. Drew Kelly, 34, was found floating facedown by a fisherman in a private stock pond near the intersection of Cedar Road and Campground Road in Luella, Texas.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says Kelly went missing from the 1800 block of Whitemound Road on June 11.

According to KXII, Kelly is an orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma City and an alumnus of Austin College in Sherman.

His cause of death is under investigation.