LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who was reported missing in Logan County last month has been found safe in another state.

In January, dispatchers with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after a landlord became concerned about her tenant.

When police arrived at the home, they found no one inside but said evidence suggested foul play.

“The evidence on the scene indicated a struggle had happened, and that is the items that we’re trying to process to determine if we can figure out why somebody is missing from this residence,” said Logan County Undersheriff Troy Dykes.

Investigators say Joseph West was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor, but the monitor was found cut off and left inside the trailer.

Joseph Warren West Credit: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

“Right now, there are missing puzzle pieces that can’t complete a story. So, we have a lot of questions of why this person is not at home,” said Dykes in January.

Now, officials say West has been found safe in another state.

Earlier this month, troopers with the Arkansas Highway Patrol called Logan County deputies to say they had West stopped for a traffic violation.

According to the Guthrie News Page, West was arrested for traffic violations and a warrant out of Logan County for failing to register as a sex offender.