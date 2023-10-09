HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man that has been missing since June was found in Texas on Sunday, October 8.

Missing flyer for Andrew Griffin. Image courtesy Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Andrew Griffin was last seen in Shawnee on Friday, June 30, 2023, when he was traveling from Pottawatomie County to Odessa, Texas, for work. His boss said he never showed up and hadn’t been seen since.

After several months, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says Griffin was found in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday and taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of Le Flore and Oklahoma Counties.

“We would like to thank the many law enforcement partners both local and federal for all the assistance offered to help bring this missing person case to an end.” said the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.