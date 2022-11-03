OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.

Earlier this week, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they were searching for 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones.

Investigators alleged that Lalehparvaran took a family member’s car from Stillwater and drove to Oklahoma City to pick up Jones.

Initially, authorities thought the pair was heading to the Houston area.

On Nov. 3, detectives with the Stillwater Police Department were notified that both teens were found in Gainesville, Florida.

Officials say the girls and the car were found safe and have been reunited with family members.