SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A missing Shawnee man has been found.

Jesse Speer, 33, has been found after being missing for over a month, according to Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, Victim Advocate/Public Information Officer for the Shawnee Police Department.

Prior to being found, Speer was last seen in the Shawnee area on March 4, and March 6 had been the last time anyone spoke to him by phone.

Details have not been provided on where Speer was found or whether he was found unharmed.

Related Content Shawnee police searching for missing man