Missing University of Oklahoma professor found

Ron Bolen (in khaki pants) after being rescued. (Photo from Meredith Bolen)

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found.

Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed to KFOR that he was found, is alive and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.

He was last heard from Tuesday afternoon upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest at around 3 p.m.

She said he is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.

The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled.

He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.