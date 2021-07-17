Missing University of Oklahoma professor found

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found.
Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed to KFOR that he was found, is alive and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.
He was last heard from Tuesday afternoon upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest at around 3 p.m.
She said he is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.
The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled.
He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.