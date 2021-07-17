Missing University of Oklahoma professor found

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Ron Bolen (in khaki pants) after being rescued. (Photo from Meredith Bolen)

ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KFOR) – A University of Oklahoma professor who went missing in Nevada during a hike has been found.

Ron Bolen’s daughter, Meredith Bolen, confirmed to KFOR that he was found, is alive and is being brought down from a mountain by rescue personnel.

He was last heard from Tuesday afternoon upon reaching Boundary Peak in Inyo National Forest at around 3 p.m.  

Photo goes with story
Ron Bolen (in khaki pants) after being rescued. (Photo from Meredith Bolen)

She said he is dehydrated, but she was able to speak with him.

The Esmerelda County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. National Forestry Service conducted a search for Ron Bolen, who is an avid climber and well-traveled.

He is being taken to a hospital, Meredith Bolen said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report