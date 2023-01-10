MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating a deadly crash in Murray County.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along northbound I-35 near Davis.

Officials say a 2016 Chevy Trax was heading northbound on I-35 when it went to the right and hit the State Highway 7 bridge abutment.

After impact, the SUV rolled downhill, hit several sand barrels, and then came to rest on the driver’s side.

Investigators say the driver, 25-year-old Justin White; of Jackson, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.