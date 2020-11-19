Missouri man dies in fiery vehicle crash, off-duty Pottawatomie County deputy attempts to rescue him

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A St. Charles, Mo., man died when his vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Pottawatomie County early Thursday morning.

Gary M. Clifton, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Westech Road just east of Harmony Lane, a half-mile northeast of Shawnee, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Clifton was heading east on Westech road when at approximately 3:42 a.m. he went off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and came to a stop in a driveway. His vehicle caught on fire shortly after impact, according to the news release.

“A residential Pottawatomie County, off duty, deputy pulled the deceased from the burning vehicle and contacted first responders,” the news release states.

Clifton died from arm, leg, internal torso and external torso injuries, according to the news release.

He was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

