LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Kansas City man has died following a crash along I-35 in Marietta.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, troopers were called to an accident involving a vehicle and a semi-truck along northbound I-35 in Love County.

Investigators say a 2015 Kia Cadenza was heading northbound on I-35 as a semi-truck reentered the roadway from the outside shoulder.

Officials say the semi-truck was traveling at a lower rate of speed and was hit from behind by the Kia.

The Kia left the roadway to the right and caught fire. As a result of the impact, the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, who was only identified as a 24-year-old man from Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.