Mistrial declared in murder trial of man accused of killing 3-month-old son

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mistrial has been declared in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his 3-month-old son.

On March 26, 2018, police were called to OU Children’s Hospital after 3-month-old Dexter Reed was admitted with critical injuries.

“Investigators went to the scene, they spoke to doctors, and doctors indicated this was not an accident. This was an intentional act that injured a child,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the 3-month-old’s father, Deion Reed, is the one who allegedly abused the child.

“It appears that male abused the child at the point of nearly killing him,” Knight told KFOR.

Reed was arrested by Oklahoma City police and booked into jail on two counts of child abuse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators say Reed admitted to running the child's head into the door, and "tossed" the baby across the bed and into a wall.

Dexter died from his injuries.

The booking complaints against Reed were amended to a charge of first-degree murder following Dexter’s death.

Deion Michael Reed, Oklahoma County Jail

The jury was deadlocked on Saturday, resulting in a mistrial.

Defense attorneys for Reed thanked the jury for their “hard work.”

However, prosecutors say it isn’t over, and they will re-try Reed on the murder charge.