EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While Edmond’s Mitch Park is experiencing renovations, the community may experience trail closures.

Park officials for Mitch Park say the outer loop will be rebuilt and widened and inner loop and Coffee Creek portions rebuilt as renovations are set to kick off March 13th. Closure of those trails will happen during work on each project phase, which is a $2.4 million project to be completed in two phases.

Photo courtesy City of Edmond

Phase 1 will be the rebuilding and widening of the outer loop around Mitch Park and is expected to take 3 months. Phase 2 will be the rebuilding of the interior trails in Mitch Park and then the public trails east of Kelly Avenue and south of Coffee Creek Road. That phase is expected to take 3 months.

“The trails at Mitch Park are a very popular and important quality of life amenity to our community,” said Ward 4 City Councilmember Stacie Peterson, “and investing in them is part of the City Council’s priority to ensure that our Parks are safe and accessible for everyone – not only for today, but also in the long run.”

Phase 1 will begin on the south side of the outer loop, near Marilyn Williams Drive, and proceed west around the loop. The existing surface will be removed, which is expected to take about a week. Once that is finished, the trail base will be reconstructed, new crosswalk approaches constructed, and new signage and a new asphalt surface installed.

When finished, the outer loop trail will be widened from 10 feet to 12 feet.

During removal and reconstruction, the outer loop trail will be closed, as will the trailhead gravel parking lot on the west side of the park near Santa Fe Avenue. The disc golf course on the southwest side of the park will be closed with the exception of April 1-2, when it will open for the 15th Annual Tye F. Cunningham Memorial Disc Golf Tournament.

Phase 2, the inner loop portion of the project, will begin when the outer loop work is complete. The inner loop trails will be closed during work on the project, as will the park pavilions along the inner loop trails. The existing surface will be removed, which is expected to take about a week once work begins. After removal, the trail base will be reconstructed and new signage and a new asphalt surface installed.

The alignment of all trails will remain the same.

Updates on the project and all public and capital improvement projects by the City of Edmond can be found on the projects update page.