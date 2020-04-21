Mitchell’s Jewelry to host food drive for Meals on Wheels of Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman jewelry store will host a food drive to benefit Meals on Wheels of Norman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell’s Jewelry will host the food drive from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at the jewelry store, 2201 W. Main St., in Norman, according to a news release issued by Gina Mitchell of Mitchell’s Jewelry.

“Mitchell’s Jewelry staff members will be at the ready to receive your donations. Pull up and our staff will get your donations from your trunk or back seat – much like a grocery pick-up in reverse! We will be using masks, gloves and implementing a ‘no contact’ rule,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s Jewelry will accept the following items during the food drive:

Canned soup

Canned veggies

Small apple sauce or fruit containers

Granola bars

Tuna packets

Masks

Disposable gloves

For Senior Kits:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Tooth paste

Personal hygiene items

