Mitchell’s Jewelry to host food drive for Meals on Wheels of Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman jewelry store will host a food drive to benefit Meals on Wheels of Norman during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitchell’s Jewelry will host the food drive from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at the jewelry store, 2201 W. Main St., in Norman, according to a news release issued by Gina Mitchell of Mitchell’s Jewelry.
“Mitchell’s Jewelry staff members will be at the ready to receive your donations. Pull up and our staff will get your donations from your trunk or back seat – much like a grocery pick-up in reverse! We will be using masks, gloves and implementing a ‘no contact’ rule,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell’s Jewelry will accept the following items during the food drive:
- Canned soup
- Canned veggies
- Small apple sauce or fruit containers
- Granola bars
- Tuna packets
- Masks
- Disposable gloves
For Senior Kits:
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Tooth paste
- Personal hygiene items
