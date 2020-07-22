Mixed emotions from parents as OKC Public Schools pushes back start date, moves all classes online until November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents and teachers are adjusting after Oklahoma City Public Schools voted Tuesday evening to push the school start date back three weeks, as well as moving all students to online learning until November.

“I just don’t feel comfortable!” OKC parent Antonio Taylor said.

Antonio Taylor says he juggles eight kids in the Oklahoma City Public School District while being worried for their health during the pandemic.

“As a country, we aren’t ready, so then how will our local schools be ready?” Taylor asked.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel admitted in Tuesday’s three-hour special meeting they aren’t ready either. The school board voted to push back the start of school by three whole weeks.

The original start date was August 10, and now students’ first day will be August 31.

“We believe that we need to give our teachers and admin more time to prepare,” McDaniel said.

“I am relieved,” sixth grader teacher Lahna Vann said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, the board also voted to make the first nine weeks of school entirely online.

“I think our kids are in the virtual world so much it will be easy,” Vann said.

“I don’t want them to fall behind further than they already are,” OKC mom Michelle McCorkle said.

McCorkle, a mom of two, told KFOR she’s skeptical, calling the virtual learning that started back in March a mess.

“It wasn’t organized,” McCorkle said. “It was all last minute.”

“This will not be a repeat of the spring, thankfully,” McDaniel said.

OKCPS assured each student will have the necessary technology come August, including iPads and hot spots for WiFi.

“Will it be easy?” Taylor said. “Will it be preferred? No. But it will be safe and I will take safe over easy.”

“If I had to put any profession to be problem solvers, it would be the teachers and the teachers of Oklahoma City Public Schools,” Deputy Superintendent Jason Brown said.

The board also voted to give McDaniel emergency powers to adjust the calendar moving forward as needed.

As for fall sports, OKCPS says that decision will be decided at a later date. They are still set to start on time.

Meals for students will begin as early as the first week of August.

