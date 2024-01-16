OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King on what would be his 95th birthday.

While many know about the overall impact he had on civil rights in America , the push for equality and justice for all, and the world-renowned “I Have a Dream” speech, fewer people know about his unique connection to OKC.

“We will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together to go to jail together to stand up for freedom together… knowing that we will be free one day.” Read from Transcript of Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech

Ten years before he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, he preached at OKC’s Calvary Baptist Church.

Several years after that he also attended a rally at that same church, which became known as a safe haven during the civil rights movement.

With that, his influence continues to inspire Oklahomans, as many continue the work to push for justice reform, unity and peace in the broader OKC community.

“We can’t really realize Dr. King’s dream until we realize the reason he had to have that dream,” said Jabee Williams, Executive Director of LiveFree OKC.

Williams was part of a team that launched the first community violence intervention program, strategically aimed at curbing violence in OKC’s Ward 7, and strategically around the country.

“Our mission is reducing gun violence… our mission is to bring peace to our community and intervene where we, where we feel like there’s conflict,” he added.

In helping to realize King’s dream in his own community, Williams said long lasting intervention and reconciliation begins with identifying unmet needs in the community.

“[A] lot of times, you know, people are brought together because they’re angry and they’re hurting and they’re mad. But Dr. King was able to to bring those people together in a way that, you know, it isn’t easy to do. And that was out of love,” he continued.

While Oklahoma House Representative Jason Lowe said he’s inspired by Dr. King’s use of nonviolence to enact change, more needs to be done before Dr. King’s unfinished work is fully realized.

“Equity is something that’s missing in this equation,” said Lowe.

“[In] 2024, I think we need to focus on inclusion. We need to focus on diversity … I think once you get to know people and realize, hey, although that person has a different color than me, we’re all human beings and we can all get along and we can all, you know, like the same things. I think that’s that’s the starting point,” he added.

“Racial understanding, I believe, is something we can’t find, is something we have to create. And where we have conversations like this, that’s when we find it.”

Oklahoma City has one of the largest and longest running Martin Luther King Jr. parades in the United States.

Organizers postponed Monday’s scheduled celebration due to weather, but it has been rescheduled for January 27th.