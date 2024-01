OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma has announced on Tuesday, the MLK Jr. Parade has been postponed to January 27th.

City officials say, parade organizers postponed the annual MLK Day Parade due to weather. It has been rescheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 27th.

Organizers will provide more details as they become available, according to the City.