OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization that is working to support those in need will bring a mobile drop-in center to Oklahoma City next week.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma is working with Beheard Movement to bring their Mobile Drop-In Center to Oklahoma City on June 28.

The Beheard Movement works with the homeless by providing safe and warm showers, haircuts, clothing, and more.

“After one shower, people experiencing homelessness are 35% more likely to engage in other support services,” explains Shelah Farley, LCSW-P Program Manager of MHAOK’s Street Outreach.

Organizers say Mental Health Association Oklahoma will provide case management and outreach services, along with medical screenings to those who are homeless during the event.

“We believe that everyone has a story, and every story has the potential to change the world,” affirms Evan Dougoud, Founder and CEO of Beheard Movement.

The Beheard Movement has added a mobile laundry trailer to its services.

Beheard Movement Mobile Drop-In Center event will take place Tuesday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lottie House Drop-In Center, 1311 N Lottie Ave. in Oklahoma City.

During the free event, homeless individuals will include medical screenings, laundry, showers, haircuts, clothing, access to services, food and arts/crafts.