OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman is without a home after her mobile home burned to the ground early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a mobile home near SE. 149th and Peebly Rd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Officials learned that the person who lived in the home was out of town.

At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown.