OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are responding to an accident involving a mobile home and semi on Northwest Expressway going into Okarche.

Semi accident on NW Expressway. Image KFOR. Semi accident on NW Expressway. Image KFOR.

Officials say the wreck was caused by a semi truck colliding with a mobile home near NW Expressway and Radio Road.

Another accident was reported in the same area involving several cars including an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Wreck on NW Expressway. Image KFOR.

No more information is available.

This is a developing story.