OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Mobile Medical Unit has been brought in to assist Shawnee and surrounding community veterans who have been affected by the April 19 tornado and severe storms.

The unit is located in the parking lot of the Shawnee VA Clinic located at 3700 N. Kickapoo Ave. in the Shawnee Health Plaza.

Veterans can receive limited primary care from May 1 through May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm.

If you need help rescheduling Shawnee VA appointments, please call the Shawnee VA Call Center at 405-214-1700 (option 2), OKC VA South Clinic at 405-855-6000 or the OKC VA Main Hospital at 405-456-1000.

Shawnee-area veterans who may need other assistance can contact the OKC VA Disaster Relief Hotline at 405-456-7119.