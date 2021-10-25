Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters now offered in Oklahoma County

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is now offering booster doses of all of the COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Oklahomans.

People who are eligible for a Moderna booster must have received their second Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.

Those who are eligible for a Moderna booster include the following:

People who are 65 and older

People who are 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People who are 18 and older with existing medical conditions

People who are 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Johnson & Johnson boosters are recommended for anyone who is 18-years-old and older who received their initial vaccine at least two months ago.

OCCHD is still offering Pfizer boosters to anyone who received their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago.

Those who are eligible for a Pfizer booster include the following:

People who are 65 and older

People who are 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People who are 18 and older with existing medical conditions

People who are 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Organizers say they will allow patients to choose the booster brand they would like to receive, but a two-dose mRNA vaccine series must still be completed using the same brand for both vaccinations.

Officials say patients will not need to provide proof of a medical condition or occupational hazard in order to receive a booster dose.

COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters and third doses, are available weekdays at OCCHD’s three public health clinics. To find an appointment for the special booster events, visit VaxOKC.com or call 405-425-4489 to make an appointment.



Northeast Health Clinic

Monday-Friday: 8:00am – 4:00pm

2700 NE 63rd Street

(405) 419-4200



South Health Clinic

Monday-Friday: 8:00am – 4:00pm

6728 S Hudson Ave,

(405) 419-4119



West Health Clinic

Monday-Friday: 8:00am – 4:00pm

4330 NW 10th Street

(405) 419-4150.