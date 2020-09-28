MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Tinker Air Force Base are celebrating a big accomplishment.
Crew members at Tinker Air Force Base have been working eight years on modifications to the B-1B Lancer with the integrated battle station.
“The crews love this weapons system after we did this upgrade. It means so much to them,” said Jeff Vaughan, B-1 Chief Engineer at Tinker Air Force Base.
The upgrade includes color displays, a better navigation system, and a better communications system.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after excessive bleeding during pregnancy
- Thunder Vote event helping Oklahomans get registered to vote
- Modifications complete for B-1B Lancer at Tinker Air Force Base
- Denver inmate attempts escape by clinging under bus, while handcuffed
- Stolen car crashes into jewelry store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile