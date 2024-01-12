OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at The Alora Apartments in Oklahoma City said they feel forgotten by management as property problems persist going into the new year.

The complex is located at 6303 Northwest 63rd and has received many complaints in the past.

KFOR sat down with Wendy Miner who is disabled and received mold tests back that confirmed the worst: three different types of mold were in her home.

But she said that was one of many issues she has had to deal with.

“They turned off the water in late December for several days and didn’t tell us why or when it might come back on,” said Miner. “I moved in June because sewage had backed up into my home, breaking apart tiles, and getting everywhere.”

KFOR visited the apartment Miner said she lived in and it had not been cleaned or fixed since she said she left it. Black and green mold-covered walls, ceilings, doors, just about everywhere. The ceiling fan had warped and was pointing to the ground.

Miner said the complex moved her into a new apartment not much farther from her old one and she said she pays $900 a month with housing assistance.

Mold is growing throughout her current apartment. A tour of her home showed it growing on kitchenware, in the pantry, in her closet, covered her fan, and at the bottom of her humidifier.

How often do you clean out your humidifier and you find that?

“I clean this four or more times a day and that’s what it looks like,” said Miner.

The television screen had black mold inside of it.

“I play close to $500 for a single-bed apartment,” said Miner. “What, because I get housing assistance then I should get this type of treatment or I don’t deserve what anyone else deserves, clean air.”

Miner showed her breathing machine that she relies heavily on she said she can’t trust using it anymore because of how often she finds mold in it.

“That’s everywhere, everyone is having to deal with that,” said Miner.

KFOR spoke with several other residents within the complex who said they’ve been through similar troubles with management.

One resident emailed KFOR stating: “Hello I’m a home care worker with home instead and I currently live at The Alora Apts, you were needing an interview, my unit flooded last year with raw sewage, contaminating everything in its path, I went 5 months pooping in a bucket, still have gnats infestations, ongoing problems I’m available, need a lawyer to replace damaged items!”

That’s not the only issue seen across the property, there’s also crime.

Video after video Miner showed people outside of her apartment kicking in the door to the apartment across from her.

“I have filed police reports, I have told management, and they never do anything,” said Miner.

“When they came to fix my A/C unit, the unit had a bunch of black mold on it,” said Elizabeth who has lived at The Alora Apartments for just under a year. “Broken tiles, garbage disposal doesn’t work, sink drain doesn’t drain. I’ve put in several maintenance requests but they just get back to me saying they will work on it but they never do.”

“This place is so s***ty,” said another man while KFOR was walking around the complex.

“I have been getting sick and so I had seen the mold growing, got a mold test, and it turned out to be three different types of mold,” said Miner who showed that three types of mold were identified.

“I have grandkids who I want to bring over. How am I supposed to even think of bringing them to my home,” said Miner.

When asked what she would say to management if they came to her home Miner said, “Would you do this to your own family? Would you let them live in this filth with all of these issues?”

KFOR walked into the front office and asked for management and who was in charge of fixing issues/answering tenants’ questions. The woman at the front desk said no comment.

The complex is said to be run/owned by Asset Living. On its website, it states that it is a national property management operator with localized support.

“I don’t feel like I’m supported at all by them,” said Miner.

Miner said that she doesn’t know what she will do if she is forced to move which looks to be the case.

“Housing Authority is going to be looking at the mold tests to determine if on paper it is unlivable and unsafe,” said Miner. “But I just don’t have the money to keep on moving or keep going to the doctor because I can’t breathe. I have to pay for that every time. And it’s just too much.”