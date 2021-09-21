Mom alleges daughters were attacked in Norman High School, claims it could have been prevented

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman mother claimed her two teenage daughters were attacked by three students in school Tuesday, which forced her to take her youngest daughter to the emergency room.

Norman Public Schools confirmed that an altercation occurred Tuesday, but could not get into specifics, citing private student information.

“I’m upset because they weren’t safe while they were going to their next class period,” said Teshebany Fletcher, the mother of the two girls that were allegedly attacked.

A normal Tuesday in the halls of Norman High School turned to chaos quickly. Fletcher claims her 16 and 18-year-old daughters were in between classes in the hallway, talking to a principal. She then alleges they were attacked.

“Out of nowhere, these three students came and started attacking both of them over the principal’s head,” she said.

Norman High School

She added that two of them went after her younger daughter.

“Stomping and punching her in the head and the face,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher took her younger daughter to the emergency room Tuesday afternoon with cuts and bruises on her face and back. She said she feared other injuries. Fletcher said this was a fight that allegedly could have been prevented.

“My daughters went to their principal and counselors telling them about these other kids antagonizing and harassing them weeks and weeks prior to this incident,” Fletcher said. “Nothing was done.”

Norman Public Schools released a statement to KFOR that can be read in full below:

“We are aware of an altercation that took place at Norman High School this morning. School administrators intervened and those involved will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with district policy. The health and safety of our students is our top priority and violence of any kind is not tolerated at NPS.” NORMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS SPOKESPERSON

“That brings concern to me that these kids are going to school and are not safe,” Fletcher said. “Especially if my girls were attacked.”

Fletcher said they have been in Norman schools for two and a half years after moving from Georgia. She claimed this is the only instance her daughters have been involved in here or in Georgia. She has filed a police report and plans to get an attorney as well.