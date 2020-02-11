Mom credits News 4 after OU agrees to change daughter’s drenched dorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - One University of Oklahoma mother credits Monday's News 4 article with the change of her daughter's living situation after a burst pipe flooded her dorm room.

Susie Butler is in Broken Arrow when a panicked call came from her daughter Monday afternoon.

“She Facetimed me and I just saw a flood,” Susie Butler said. “That’s when I freaked out.”

A pipe burst in her daughter’s room, shattering the sheetrock in McCasland Tower.

Water was seen rushing from above and below turning the entire third floor into a swamp.

"Just like a pond in water that was brown and gross,” an OU student said.

Students said they grabbed what they could.

“It was like a waterfall,” another OU student said. “It was just going so fast.”

Two floors were evacuated as a precaution. Maintenance was called in to pump it all out.

But Butler and her daughter tell News 4 they weren’t surprised.

They even submitted a maintenance request all the way back in December to report that something was wrong.

Butler shared a photo from December 13 showing the request saying, ”The air conditioning is leaking water. When I came back from Thanksgiving break, there was water soaking the ground and water rises up when you step on the tiles.”

On Monday, university officials said they were working to relocate the stranded students indefinitely to an infamous tower just across the street.

It’s the same one News 4 has covered multiple times – Couch Hall.

Back in 2018, a number of students sick from long-standing mold and mildew.

"We are paying 12 thousand a year just for housing, not even tuition and this is dangerous,” Butler said.

On Tuesday, Butler called News 4 and said after OU officials saw the story Monday night, she finally got some action.

Dr. ShaRhonda Maclin, Asst. Dean of Students set up a meeting with Butler.

Butler says Maclin apologized for the problem and agreed to move Butler's daughter and suitemates to OU's apartment housing, "Traditions."

On Tuesday – their room in MacCasland is being cleaned. On Wednesday – the girls will move to their new housing.