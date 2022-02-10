EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR learned more about the Texas Panhandle crash that killed an Edmond mom and three of her children, and left another driver hospitalized.

The Oklahoma mom and her young brood were supposed to be visiting family in Arizona, but three days after a devastating crash claimed their lives, their family is grieving the loss and planning their funerals.

Sabrina, Celeste, Jackson and Winter Watson

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Sabrina Watson, 25, of Edmond, Okla., and three of her four children, ages seven, three and eight months, died Monday when their SUV, which was traveling westbound in an eastbound lane, slammed into a semi-truck head-on, along I-40 near Adrian, Texas. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

“I can’t even believe it this happened, and I don’t want to believe that it’s happened, like, her and all of her beautiful children except for one of them,” said Jonnelle Hendrix, a close friend of Watson. “She would do anything for anybody she loved.”

The Watson Family

And waiting to say a final goodbye to her daughter and grandchildren was not what Meckisha Gregory thought she’d be doing this week. Watson and the children were on their way to visit her, and she’d hoped they’d be sightseeing instead.

“We could have been anywhere and everywhere, but we would have been in nature,” said Gregory, who believes the accident happened when Watson got confused on the road.

While Gregory says she believed Watson was struggling with mental health issues, she hopes to bring awareness to the joy they brought to those around them, rather than how they died.

“Everyone that knew them knew their beautiful spirits,” she added.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses, and are planning a balloon release for Valentine’s Day weekend.