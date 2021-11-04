Mom of man killed by hit-and-run driver in Oklahoma City offering $2,500 reward for info that leads to suspect’s arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local mother is offering $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the person who ran over her son and fled the scene last month in Oklahoma City.

“I’m broken that I can’t hug him again. But I know he’s at peace now, and that’s important,” said Sheryl Bacon.

Scott Bacon

Sheryl’s son, 36-year-old Scott Bacon, died Tuesday, Oct. 12 after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Northwest Expressway near Council Road, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

She is now offering a $2,500 reward, hoping it will lead to someone providing police information that will result in the arrest of the driver who killed her son.

Police investigators said Scott was struck by a 2007 to 2009 Honda CR-V that likely had damage on its front driver’s side.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information on the suspect. You can also call OKC Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.