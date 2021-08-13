Mom of man shot by Emond police says her son suffers from mental illness, needs help

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother is calling for policy changes when it comes to police encountering a mental health crisis after she said her son was showing several signs of mental distress in the days leading up to a shooting at his Edmond home.

“He was in a full-fledged psychotic mode,” said the alleged shooter’s mother, Eva Scott. “Anybody could see something was wrong.”

Eva Scott

Eva Scott said her son, Carrington Scott, had been in the grips of a mental breakdown in the days leading up to a terrifying scene at his home near 2nd and Sooner.

On Wednesday, Carrington was subdued by Edmond Police with a shot to the leg, after police said he ran towards them with a long gun and pistol, while wearing a bullet proof vest. He had allegedly been holed up inside his home, firing a flurry of bullets from his front window.

“Let me see your hands,” an Edmond officer is heard screaming in body camera footage. “Stick your hands up! Face down!”

The whole thing unfolded after a call from Carrington’s alleged co-worker.

“I went to go check on the door. All of a sudden he just starts shooting,” he’s heard saying on the 911 call.

Officers said that man ran to the nearby Aspen Coffee Shop for help. Officers said as they raced towards the home, Carrington started shooting again.

“I need the district attorney to know that the person they have down there in the county jail is not the person they portrayed,” said Eva Scott.

Eva Scott and her son, Carrington.

Exactly one week before, Carrington called police for help because he thought he was under surveillance. His family said he wanted officers there to check his home for devices.

“I’ve recently been the victim of, I hate to say it, bugs in my house,” said Carrington during a call to Edmond Police.

“It was more of like a big brother surveillance,” said Carrington’s cousin Darryl Lewis. “He was thinking it was actually government surveillance.”

When officers arrived to his home, they found tape scattered on his walls.

“He had tape all over the wall because ‘people,’ because ‘somebody’, ‘they’, were after him,” said his mother.

Eva said she wanted police to remove guns from his home. Carrington can be seen on Edmond body cam footage putting his guns in the back of his car with police present.

“They called me and said, ‘Well, we helped him secure his guns in the car,’” Eva said. “They should’ve taken those guns and they should’ve taken my son somewhere to get help.”

Edmond Police Department officials said the officer that responded to Carrington’s home was Crisis Intervention Trained (CIT). The department said that’s something that is not required for law enforcement agencies.

“However, here in Edmond, we are a leader in this. This is something we take very seriously for our community,” said Emily Ward with the department. “We have over 50 percent of our officers specialized in this crisis intervention training.”

Carrington is now at the Oklahoma County Detention Center facing a number of charges, including shooting with intent to kill.

His family said they just want him to get help.

“I need help. I’m begging them again for help,” said Eva.

Carrington’s family said he’s a University of Oklahoma graduate with two Master’s degrees. Days before the shooting, they said he failed a big test.

“He missed it by one point and that really messed with him,” said Carrington’s aunt, Lisa Scott.

“I failed my test, basically to be a therapist, two days ago,” Carrington can be heard saying on Edmond body cam footage.

“I just really wish there was more information out there about what to do with somebody when they’re going through one of those episodes,” said Lewis.