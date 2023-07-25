OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two weeks after two boys were swept away by water from an open dam at Lake Overholser, KFOR sat down with Holly Jones to remember her son, Elijah.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over Laker Overholser on July 10, after reports came in of a possible drowning.

Following an hours long search and recovery mission, first responders located the bodies of Elijah Farrar and his friend, now identified on social media as Kai Benjamin-Baker.

Two weeks later, Holly sat with her sister as she remembered the day.

July 10 was her vibrant and always curious son’s birthday; he’s never met a stranger.

“That is my baby Elijah Joel Farrar,” she said gesturing to some of his belongings.

“He was just adventurious and talkative, inquisitive. He liked to know everything and he just liked to be outside everywhere,” she added.

Holly said while she’d never spent a birthday without him closeby, their original birthday plans were put on hold because the family was focused on moving that day.

The family found time for a brief celebration and Elijah went off in search of a new birthday adventure.

Hours later, Holly said she heard a knock at the door she was not expecting.

“It was the way [officers] looked [when they were at the door] and I heard sirens and I heard the helicopters. I just didn’t think it would be my baby,” she said.

She says she rushed with family and friends to the lake to wait for news.

Hours later, KFOR captured Holly as she dropped to her knees near the water’s edge, helpless.

“I was so upset because we couldn’t do nothing [to help],” she said.

“I don’t understand… I don’t understand [how this all happened]…it was so much water,” she continued, wondering how the boys were able to make it to such a dangerous part of the dam.

“I don’t want that to happen to nobody’s baby,” she added.

Holly said in the days since Elijah died, she’s relied on a strong support network of family and friends as she continues her grieving process.

“He was an awesome kid and I’m glad that a lot of people was able to meet him and be a part of [his life],” she said.

“[He] was heaven sent, and we’re going to miss him dearly.”

Memorial services for Elijah will be held later this week in OKC.