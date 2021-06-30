Mom wants off-duty officer who shot, killed her son in 2013 to be held accountable

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mother is hoping an Oklahoma City police officer can eventually be held accountable for shooting and killing her son.

“Someone has to be accountable for my son’s death,” said Charlesetta Redd Murray. “Accountability is everything.”

Brian Simms Jr. was shot and killed by off-duty officer Paul Galyon outside the Oklahoma City farmer’s market in July of 2013.

Simms was asleep in his car outside a concert. That’s when Sgt. Galyon and his partner approached the car. Galyon claimed Simms had a gun and he thought his life was in danger. The sergeant fired at least nine shots, killing him.

“And not one day goes by that I don’t think about my son and how I knew that he needed me to be there, and I wish I could’ve been there to help him,” said Murray.

Photo goes with story
Brian Simms Jr.

The district attorney cleared Gaylon of any wrongdoing. By doing that, it protected Gaylon from being sued in Civil Court. The Oklahoma City Police Department’s internal investigation cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Lead Counsel Jacob Diesselhorst, with Maples, Nix & Diesselhorst, including the ACLU of Oklahoma, led by attorney Tim Hootman, challenged the application of qualified immunity in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for the case of Redd v. City of Oklahoma City et al. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from both sides.

“Our hope is that the district court ruling will be overturned, and that the Simms family will get to have their day in court,” said Jacob Diesselhorst. “There are two sides to the story. One side of the story is deceased and can’t tell his story.”

Based on the briefing and oral arguments Wednesday, the court of appeals will issue an opinion. It could take months to find out if the case will go to trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report