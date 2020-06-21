Moment of conversation among protestors, supporters of Trump, Black Lives Matter

TULSA, Okla (KFOR) – For the most part, there was peaceful support for both President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter groups as Trump held his rally in Tulsa Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., at 5th and Boulder in downtown Tulsa, shortly before Trump finished his speech, News 4 came across what could have been a potentially bad situation.

A Black Lives Matter group marched past a large group of Trump supporters. Both sides were shouting and chanting at each other with many face-to-face confrontations.

But then we saw this: a group of white women in MAGA hats having a very civil conversation with a group of black male college students. No voices were raised, no pointing; the two groups were just talking about their thoughts and feelings about what is going on in Oklahoma and in the world.

“I saw these guys and I introduced myself and welcomed them to Tulsa,” said Carole, of Tulsa. “And I kind of hid my hat for a minute, and I just wanted to say I was frustrated with that I wanted to be for them and for their rights and for their justice, but at the same time I wanted to be for the president.”

“We just had a little discussion, me and her, and we just talked about things, about Donald Trump and why she likes Donald Trump,” said Elijah. “Why she is for the black movement and we respect that completely, we respect that. We probably don’t like Trump as much as her, but at the end of the day we all see each other for what we are. We are all in the same human race.”

Both sides say they were happy the protests remained peaceful.