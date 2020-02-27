Moments after crash, OKC cardiologist’s intoxication level and reaction under scrutiny as 2nd-degree murder trial continues

The moments following a crash that killed a motorcyclist were under scrutiny Thursday, in the third day of testimony against a metro cardiologist accused of second-degree murder.

Dr. Bryan Perry was arrested for the 2018 DUI crash after he slammed into Nicholas Rappa from behind.

On Thursday, a toxicologist with OSBI reported Perry had a blood alcohol level of .233, nearly three times the legal limit.

The state also called to the stand troopers who described Perry that night as showing signs of being highly intoxicated. They and a nurse at the Integris ER said his manner was demeaning, even belligerent.

That night, officers discovered Perry in a ditch, not far from the crash, that one prosecutors said he was hiding in. One of the troopers said in the courtroom that Perry didn’t seem to feel pain from the sticker burrs that covered him head to toe.

A different trooper said he talked with Perry and asked him some questions the night of the crash. He said he asked Perry what he did that night, to which Perry said he left the Heart Hospital, then took the turnpike and I-35 to go home, leaving out the two bars he spent hours in.

That trooper also said Perry did admit to hitting someone, but didn’t specify who he hit.

But Perry’s defense attorney, Scott Adams, pointed out that the trooper didn’t tell him anyone was injured or killed in the crash. He also reminded the trooper that when asked if he was investigating something, the trooper told Perry he wasn’t, that it wasn’t his case.

Adams also asked the ER nurse to confirm that Perry had gotten a CAT scan per the Integris ER doctor’s orders. He asked her to confirm that a concussion could cause someone to be belligerent, which she did.

“The head injury, if he had one, happened after he killed Nick, so it doesn’t change what he did,” said Sarah Bridwell, the mother of Rappa’s daughter.

Adams has said he plans to prove the crash was unavoidable.

"its coming out through the testimony that there’s no reflective materials on the back of the motorcycle, that the rain coming down, the dark conditions, everything that was going on, I think, is pretty evident that no one could have avoided this accident," Adams said. "Hopefully that’s what the jury’s seeing at the end of the day, hopefully that they’ll acquit him."

Prosecutors are hoping to wrap up on Friday before handing it over to the defense.